The Cedar County Ambulance Board held it first meeting in its new headquarters building on the day it took possession, Monday, May 21.

All board members were present: John Wilson – chairman, Rusty Norval – vice chairman, Keith Kasco – secretary/treasurer, Nadine Sinclair and Evelyn Boyle. The board soon approved the application of Diana Johnson to fill the vacant District 4 position and she took her seat at the table.

CPA Kalena Kenney presented the financial report. As of April 30, the district had $557,040 in checking and savings. Sales tax receipts for the month were $28,798.

Ms. Kenney presented the audit which was clean and saved the district $500 by making the presentation instead of having an auditor do it. There was the usual exception for a small organization noting that there were not enough employees to totally segregate duties.

In his manager’s report, Tom Ryan said the ambulances are in good repair. The crews are trying to put miles on the older ambulances that will be up for replacement in a couple of years.

Norval brought up the issue of officially notifying CMH that the district may want to go out for bids before the end of the year. The contract says the board must give 180 days notice. The board will ask its attorney, Frank Foster, to write an official letter to that effect. The contract expires Dec. 31, 2018.

The board went into closed session to discuss selling the old building. Upon return to open session, Wilson announced that nothing was decided. Discussion only.

Status of the new building. Everything is fine. Usual growing pains.

Kenny Long, El Dorado Springs Sun, told the board that the acoustics in the meeting room are bad making the board hard to hear.

The board passed a motion to approve a rental agreement for the meeting room for emergency management. They will required a $100 cleaning deposit which will be refunded after inspection.

The board passed a second motion to waive the cleaning deposit for CMH staff meetings.

The board apparently plans to hold all its meetings in Stockton, reversing a policy it has had for years to rotate meetings between Stockton and El Dorado Springs.

MENTAL HEALTH MONTH – At the Monday, May 21, El Dorado Springs City Council meeting, Mayor Brad True signed a proclamation for Mental Health Month “Fitness #4Mind#4Body. Representing the Cedar County Memorial Hospital Senior Life Solutions Program was (right) Hollee Cross, RN,BSN, Program Director; and Jeanne Hoagland, Cedar County Memorial Hospital Marketing Director. Senior Life Solutions is a program dedicated to addressing the emotional and behavioral health of the aging population.