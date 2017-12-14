As good as it gets anywhere… and closer to home

Healthcare sees constant change. With Medicare and insurance companies narrowing their coverages, healthcare providers must regularly upgrade to remain in compliance and insure optimum reimbursement results while offering the very best care to those served.

The Cedar County Memorial Hospital X-Ray department has recently undergone one of those upgrades. The X-Ray department is now totally digital, which means no more “film” will be used for imaging resulting in less radiation exposure than ever before. The digitalized outcome produces the highest quality images with clearer resolution. In addition, this method affords faster read times leading to treatment in a much more expedited manner and quicker image sharing if necessary. This quality applies to every aspect of the department, encompassing diagnostic X-Ray, mammograms, CT scanning, ultrasound, bone density and MRI.

When choosing healthcare options it is important to understand that, X-Ray as well as other related diagnostic equipment, does not vary in accuracy from the rural provider to the larger metropolitan marketplace because of the regulatory standards in place for ALL facilities and equipment. Lifesaving testing is available at Cedar County Memorial Hospital just as it is in a larger venue without the need for long distance travel.

In an effort to remain as healthy and active as possible, please consider these diagnostic and preventive options locally along with many more available tests:

1) Mammograms – for the detection of Breast Cancer. Mammograms are normally covered by most insurances with no out of pocket expense to the patient. Getting a mammogram can reduce the number of deaths from the disease by 30-40% in the 40-70 age category. According to statistics from Breastcancer.org in 2017 an estimated 252,710 new cases of breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed and about 40,610 are expected to die from the disease.

2) Colonoscopy – for the detection of Colorectal Cancer. Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States among men AND women combined. According to statistics by cancer.org, in 2017 it is estimated that 135,430 cases will be diagnosed. A colonoscopy also typically covered by most insurances or with minimal out of pocket expense, is a test that can and does save lives.

Please call Cedar County Memorial Hospital to schedule testing or consult with our insurance department to discuss insurance coverage at (417) 876-2511.