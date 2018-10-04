‘W’ FOR A WIN – With one (or more) of the victorious El Dorado Springs Bulldogs flashing a three finger W for their 49-0 Cedar Bowl victory over the Stockton Tigers. The greatest win margin since the contest began in 2003, the Bulldogs have now won 10, the Tigers have won six.

Spending some quality time with their trophy are (front row from left): Bulldogs Tanner Witt, Kaleb Raff, Cameron Hargrove, Keilan Jaques, Trey Babcock, Bradley McCullick and Lance Smith; (back row from left): Cade Whitesell, Bryson Rader, Dagan McIntire, Darrien Roberts, Dylan Gallette and Shelby McKinney. See article Page 7.