The board met Monday, Oct. 16, in the Stockton Ambulance Barn.

Meeting called to order at 6:31

Roll call

Present:

John Wilson Chairman

Nadine Sinclair

Evelyn Boyle

Keith Kasco Sec/Tres.

Absent:

Kenny Turner Vice Chairman

Rusty Norval

Agenda Approval:

A motion was made by Sinclair to approve the agenda with changes, seconded by Boyle, 4 ayes, 0 nays, motion carried. Changes include; “Adopt Resolution” as New Business subtopic B and to make “Closed session” New Business subtopic C.

Previous Minutes:

Motion made to approve minutes from the meeting of 9-18-17 as presented, made by Sinclair, seconded by Boyle, 4 ayes, 0 nays, motion carried.

Public Forum:

No one present wished to address the board.

Financial Reports:

Motion was made by Kasco to approve the financial report, seconded by Sinclair, 4 ayes, 0 nays, motion carried Kalena Bruce reported that as of Sept. 30, the district has current assets of $722,356 down $54,779 from a year earlier. Total assets were $1,991,860 as of Sept. 30, up $126,916 from a year earlier.

Manager’s Report:

Motion was made by Kasco to purchase two (2) recliners at a cost of $695.00 and a couch at a cost of $690.00 for the barn in Eldorado Springs and to move the furniture from Eldorado Springs to Stockton to make do until the new barn is built.

Motion was made by Wilson to mark old furniture as surplus and dispose of it, seconded by Kasco, 4 ayes, 0 nays, motion carried.

Motion was made by Sinclair to purchase an ice machine for the Eldorado Springs location, seconded by Boyle, 4 ayes, 0 nays. Machine will be purchased from Sam’s at a cost of $1688.00.

Motion was made by Sinclair to accept the manager’s report as presented, seconded by Kasco, 4 ayes, 0 nays, motion carried

Correspondence:

Nothing at this time.

Unfinished Business:

Disposal of Surplus Ambulance:

The board received one (1) bid for the surplus ambulance from CMH in the amount of $1400. Motion was made by Wilson to accept the bid, seconded by Sinclair, 4 ayes, 0 nays, motion carried. Kenny Long asked if that was equipped or stripped (of the extra equipment the district installs on ambulances. Wilson said, “Stripped.”

New Business:

Dispatcher Training:

Jordan Grover spoke to the board about an EMT training course, taking place in Columbia, MO on Dec.11-14 that will train someone to train other EMTs. The cost of the course is $399.00. Motion was made by Boyle, to cover the cost of the training session only, seconded by Sinclair, 4 ayes, 0 nays, motion carried.

Resolution:

A resolution to allow the board chairman and the board secretary/treasurer to sign all paperwork concerning the new building was adopted by reading the entirety of the resolution one time, a roll call vote as follows.

Motion to accept the resolution was made by Kasco and seconded by Sinclair.

Sinclair – aye

Kasco – aye

Wilson – aye

Boyle – aye

Zero nays

Motion carried

The resolution was read a second time by title only. Motion was made to accept the resolution by Sinclaire, seconded by Boyle.

Sinclair – aye

Kasco – aye

Wilson – aye

Boyle – aye

Zero nays

Motion carried

Closed session per RSMo 610.021 (12)

A motion was made by Wilson to go into closed session at this time, seconded by Kasco, a roll call vote was as follows;

Sinclair – aye

Kasco – aye

Wilson – aye

Boyle – aye

Zero nays

Motion carried

All of our remaining guests excused themselves at this time. Mr. Kenney had been very ill for several days and was less prepared than he wanted to be and the architect couldn’t be reached, therefore, there were no votes taken, and no contracts signed at this time. It was decided to call a special meeting for Thursday, October 19, 2017.

A motion was made to return to open session by Wilson, seconded by Sinclair. Roll call vote as follows:

Sinclair – aye

Kasco – aye

Wilson – aye

Boyle – aye

Zero nays

Motion carried

Adjourn:

Motion was made by Wilson to adjourn, seconded by Kasco, 4 ayes, 0 nays, motion carried,

Meeting adjourned at 8:24 pm.