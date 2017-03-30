Last Wednesday, March 22, the acting director of the Missouri Department of Economic Development Mike Downing announced that Cedar County had achieved official designation as a Certified Work Ready Community (CWRC.)

Downing said, “By becoming a Certified Work Ready Community, Cedar County will be able to validate the quality of its workforce to the current business community as well as to prospective companies looking for a place to grow.” He said that 39 counties are now certified in Missouri and the state is becoming more globally competitive..

Presiding Commissioner Marlon Collins said that the CWRC recognition demonstrates Cedar County’s commitment to economic growth and development and the future of our youth and their ability to prepare for opportunities in the workforce.

To date Cedar County’s workforce has earned 227 certificates and 25 area businesses signed letters of support for the initiative which began in Dec. 2015 under the former Cedar County Economic Developer Eva Weber.

Current Cedar County Director of Economic Development Marge Vance said, “In addition to being an economic tool to attract new businesses, Work Ready Certification benefits individual participants and existing businesses in our community. Individuals who earn a National Career Readiness Certificate (NCRC) can differentiate themselves from other applicants when applying for a job.”

In 2012, Missouri was selected to be one of the first four states to participate in the CWRC initiative and in 2013 Jasper County became the first CWRC in the nation.

The ceremony was held at the Cedar County Memorial Hospital. Local supporting employers included the hospital, Community Springs Health Care Facility, Hammons Products, Dunbrooke Apparel and Fugate Motors.