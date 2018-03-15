Q. You read Jarrod’s interview?

I did but I can’t remember everything.

Q. You don’t have to remember everything. I just wanted you to see how I conducted the interview. What I’m looking for is from your angle and your expertise. What plans that you can divulge have you made for a school shooting situation or a violent intruder?

We’ve all had training. We had drills. In Stockton, there are normally two to four deputies within two to three minutes of the school. The school has their own armed officer, a commissioned Cedar County deputy, that they employ which I think is a big help. I’m a hundred percent for that.

He has to kind of bounce around on the campus so nobody can be sure where he is.

I think having an armed officer at the school is a great idea.

Q. What do you think about arming some of the school staff?

I think that would be a good idea, too. They need to make sure they have the training that they need, something beyond the CCW (basic concealed carry) training. It’s knowing what to do when it comes up – how to protect the people that are there. How to approach the threat without getting shot.

Q. Jarrod was more in favor of arming the school staff, maybe administrators, janitors.

I would agree with that. I wouldn’t be opposed to some of the teachers being armed, but I think it would be more effective and would work better if some of the other staff that moves around the school more had guns.

Q. Exactly. And they would have to know what they are doing. Something Jarrod mentioned, and I’ve been shooting for years and this never even occurred to me. He mentioned how to move people out of the way.

I saw that. It’s part of their training.

Q. And also planning for the path of the bullet before and after it hits the culprit.

You’ve got to be aware of brick walls where it might ricochet – all of that stuff.

I think Jarrod puts on pretty good training- his A.L.I.C.E. training.

Q. What can teachers and good sized students do to slow a shooter down or put them out of commission?

That’s kind of a tough question. I hate for them to put themselves in jeopardy, but with teachers I think it kind of their responsibility. If there is an active shooter, I think they should do what they can to neutralize that. There is training along those lines as well.

Q. I saw something on TV that somebody had invented a U-Lock It device for classroom doors. It looks like a horseshoe that drops into a bracket on the door and on the doorfacing.

I think that would be good.

Your question about what the teachers and the students can do – if somebody is there shooting, I think they need to try to fight back some way because they are likely to get shot and more, too, if somebody doesn’t do something right away.

Q. They talk about throwing books and stuff at them, Kimball thought that anything you can do to knock the shooter off his game plan…

Oh, yeah, slow him down. Throw a chair at him.

Q. I don’t want to throw a chair when he is throwing bullets.

If that’s all you’ve got.

Q. You do what you have to, don’t you?

Yes.

The school here in Stockton, it’s not 100 percent secure, but the doors lock. They monitor that and let people have access that they want to come in.

Q. I’m like you. I’m in favor of some of the staff being armed. I don’t know exactly who, but it needs to be somebody who wants to be and they need to have that extra training.

Yep. I agree with that.

When people know that, that’s going to be a deterrent right there.

Q. I think that would make somebody think twice.

A lot of them it would.

Q. Conway Hawn, now a lawyer, his parents are Cliff and Sharon Hawn, told me that when he went to school here, they went out to Carl’s Gun Shop to shoot for a class. He said that you could carry your shotgun down the hall but you had to have your shells in the other hand. They never had a school shooting.

When I went to school here in Stockton, I had two guns in the back window rack of my pickup I drove to school. Most of the boys did.

Q. You never had any shooting incidents either. What’s the difference?

I don’t know.

When I was a kid, I got my butt whipped. Now they give them (time out?) or whatever.

Q. I was afraid to get in trouble at school because I would have been in more trouble when I got home.

I always got into more trouble at home than I did at school.