FIRE DEVOURS 310 N MAIN – The white house on the corner of North Main and Walnut burned early in the morning of, Tuesday, Dec. 4. The El Dorado Springs Fire Department responded to the fire about 4 a.m. with trucks 2, 4 and 5. No one was at home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. Firemen stayed on scene until mid morning on Wednesday. Ernest Davis is the currently owner. He bought the property it in 1996. The house was built in 1900.

Fire Chief Bob Floyd confirmed Monday, Dec 10, that the fire was no longer under investigation with the cause listed as unknown.