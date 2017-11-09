On Friday evening, Nov. 3, the Chamber of Commerce hosted their “Excellence in El Dorado Springs” Awards Gala and Annual Meeting at the Tri Lakes Eagles banquet facility. The event included a social hour, dinner and awards, annual meeting and dueling pianos entertainment.

Chamber Director Jackson Tough said “putting on an event of this magnitude is quite an undertaking. We had some outstanding help which should be recognized. We had an exceptional gala committee this year that included Janna Dody, Toshua McCormick, Theresa Christian and Peggy Snodgrass. We appreciate Scott Berning, Cari Spillman and the Tri Lakes Eagles Organization for a great event location. The EHS FCCLA students and instructor, Dalena Gordon, did a superb job performing table service for the evening.”

Chamber President Toshua McCormick called the annual meeting to order, “As you recall, your chamber won Missouri Small Market Chamber last Year. Still an amazing feat. And add to that, this year we received the Missouri Chamber of Commerce “Award of Excellence” for the Sidewalk to the Future projects and our own CEO, Jackson, was honored with the Missouri and Southern Illinois Torch Award for Chamber Executive of the Year and a trip to the National Convention in Nashville. Lots to celebrate. Awards are great but it’s truly about our members. We want to thank each of you for being an active member of your chamber. Your support is greatly appreciated and we’re so pleased you’ve joined us to recognize some very valued members of our community. We sincerely hope you enjoy the evening.

Awards of the evening’s event included the following.

2017 Hall of Fame – Lifetime Achievement Award

The award recognizes professional excellence and long-term commitment to advancing El Dorado Springs and the area through distinguished contributions and leadership achieved throughout their life. They are the epitome of a Citizen of the Year many times over; their accolades are not defined by singular actions, but rather the longevity of their commitment to the history and future of our community.

Winner: Bob Floyd

Other nominees included: Jan Neale and Luther Thatch (posthumously)

2017 Business/Organization of the Year

This award category spotlights the business or organization in our community that goes above and beyond the call of duty. They lead through an impressive record of involvement and function as a model for others to follow. They exhibit a broad range of exceptional practices and an impressive record of community involvement.

Winner: Run For A Reason

Other nominees included: Bright Futures, Santa Paula Awning, DairiConcepts, Paul Long Agency, Skate Town and Mid Missouri Bank

2017 Member/Citizen of the Year

These Chamber of Commerce member citizens are leaders among contemporaries. They are passionate about community involvement and continual devotion to the betterment of our community, serving as an inspiration for civic engagement. They exemplify the meaning of giving and serving, with emphasis toward Chamber of Commerce programs and projects.

Winner: Bob and Glenda Baker

Other nominees included: Melanie Farran, Faye Koger, Debbie Vickers, Dannie Newman and Jerry Brackenridge

Chamber of Commerce Executive of the Year

This person serves on the executive board and stands out by their participation and leadership.

Winner: Toshua McCormick

Extended Executive Board Service to Chamber

Jami Carpenter-McCullick is retiring from the chamber board after years of service. Besides her board service Jami has served as an Ambassador and on many committees.

2018 Chamber of Commerce Executive Board

Janna Dody (Sac Osage Electric Co-op) and Dr. Neil Linsenmayer (El Dorado Springs Family Chiropractic) were re-elected to the executive board. Debbie Floyd (Santa Paula Awning) was elected as a new board member and Jordan Payne (Mid Missouri Bank) was appointed to Jami Carpenter-McCullick’s vacant position with one year remaining. They join current board members Toshua McCormick (State Farm Insurance), Travis Farran (Shelter Insurance), Dr. Theresa Christian (El Dorado Springs R-2 Schools), Vicki Hillsman (Brower Real Estate) and Heather Brown (Abilene Enterprises).

During the annual meeting portion of the evening two items were up for vote. Attendees supported a motion to adopt a new Mission Statement to the bylaws. The Mission Statement reads: The El Dorado Springs Chamber of Commerce fosters a local business climate, provides leadership for the advancement of economic vitality, supports and meets the needs of area business and industry; and promotes El Dorado Springs and the region, creating a desirable community in which to live, work and do business, striving to improve a quality of life for the citizens of our community.

The other vote was to move the annual meeting from fourth quarter to the second quarter. Because the annual meeting was just held there will be no meeting this spring but will resume in 2019.

Chamber President Toshua McCormick said of the event “It’s always awesome to bring so many community leaders together to celebrate the successes of our organization and community. The chamber’s members are the engine that makes our community go.” Chamber CEO Jackson Tough added “Working in concert for a better El Dorado Springs together we can make a positive difference. Thanks to each person that supports our chamber and the community.”