The Spring City Revitalization Group chili-cookoff is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 20 on West Springs Street in downtown El Dorado Springs. Cookers start cooking at 9 a.m. with the public tasting at 11:15. Awards are given for the first three places awarded by unnamed judges. There is a people’s choice award, a best booth award and a humanitarian award.

This year there is a news event at the Opera House Arts Council building on the corner of Main and East Spring. The Opera House Arts Council and Parents as Teachers are hosting a Fall Family Fun and Games from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Tickets for all you can eat chili are $5 at the gate.