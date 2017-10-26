The El Dorado Springs Christmas Basket project is a program that provides food baskets for families and gifts for children age 16 and under who live in the El Dorado Springs school district and are in need of holiday assistance.

Applications for Christmas Baskets are available at the Division of Social Services in Stockton on RB road and at the Heal Dept. in El Dorado Springs in the Southside Medical Mall and from school counselors. Applications must be completed and returned to the El Dorado Health Dept. or mailed to DSS, PO BOX 200, Stockton, Mo. 65785, to arrive no later than noon on Nov. 20. Only the first 200 eligible applicants will be guaranteed a food basket so return completed applications early.

Recipients must meet guidelines in order to be eligible which includes residence in the school district and be receiving public assistance. A confirmation letter with a family number will be mailed on Dec 4. to each eligible family to bring with them when picking up a food basket on Saturday, Dec. 16. at the First Baptist Church on Main Street. A minister may refer recipients by completing the lower portion of the application and getting the recipients’ signature and information to submit by the deadline.

The schedule of activities for 2017 follows: (Please note donation opportunities.)

Oct. 20. – Applications available (DSS in Stockton, El Dorado Springs Health Dept, churches, school)

Nov. 20. – noon deadline to have applications returned to health dept. in El Dorado Springs, or DSS in Stockton.

Nov. 20-21 and 27-29 from noon to 6 p.m. donations of non perishable foods and children’s gifts should be delivered to the Youth Center on. Main Street. Churches, individuals, civic groups, etc. are encouraged to use this opportunity as the committee will not put out collection barrels this year. Gift value is recommended between $10 and $30. Gifts for teens are especially needed.

Dec. 13. (Wednesday) – Volunteers are needed at 9:00 a.m. at the First Baptist Church to help wrap gifts. Please bring your own scissors and a friend.

Dec. 15. (Friday) – Volunteers needed at 9:00 a.m. at the church to box up food baskets.

Dec. 16. (Saturday) – food and gifts must be picked up from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.