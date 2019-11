Nov. 8 is the deadline to enter the Star Spangled Christmas Parade. This is the 100th Anniversary of the local VFW and we want to honor our VFW, the oldest Veterans of Foreign Wars Post in Missouri.

Call 417/876-4154 or email the Chamber of Commerce today to participate.

For holiday Expo information contract Vicki Hillsman via email, vickihillsman@gmail.com or call 417/876-7126.