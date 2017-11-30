On Nov. 26, El Dorado Springs officers responded to 600 South Grand, Grace Fellowship Church, concerning a reported burglary. The investigation revealed the theft of three computers and the church’s surveillance system.

A report taken and the investigation continues.

On Nov. 26, officers responded to, 300 East Freeman Street, First Assembly of God Church, concerning a reported burglary. The investigation revealed the theft of two I pads, a Kindle Fire, DVR, radio, cables and US currency.

A report taken and the investigation continues.