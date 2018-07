Every second Friday of the month, get your cinnamon roll fix at the El Dorado Springs Senior Center from 7 to 10 a.m. or until we run out. Price is $1.50 each or $18 a dozen

Phone in our order (876-5574) for a dozen or more and receive free delivery.

All proceds will benefit the El Dorado Springs Senior Center and our programs including Meals on Wheels.