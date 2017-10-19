The El Dorado Springs City Council met on Monday, Oct. 16, with all members present – Mayor Brad True, Mayor Pro Tem Randy Bland, Jimmy Luster, Jerry Baldwin and Nick Bland.

In the public forum, Glenda Baker spoke about the action plan that Stockton City Council had adopted and wanted to know when El Dorado Springs would have something similar. The mayor and City Manager Bruce Rogers asked if a copy was available, but she did not have one. She said she wants the council to set goals and would like the Park registered as a National Historic Site. Rogers explained some of the process to get something on the National Register and what qualifies for this. He said he will look into the request but said there needs to be people available to write and apply for these grants. The council will seek a copy of Stockton’s plan since Ms. Baker had never seen one.

On a motion by Baldwin, second by Bland, the council voted to approve Resolution 17-41 adopting the audit agreement with KPM CPAs and Advisors for $14,400.

The council approved Ordinance 1901 adopting the 2017-18 balanced comprehensive bud get on the first reading for about $10.4 million including $900,000 in capital improvement projects.

The council approved on two readings Ordinance 1902 amending appropriations in all funds of the City of El Dorado Springs.

The council approved Resolution 17-42 approving a bid for rebuilding the electric substation from the low bidder B&L Electric.

Rogers told the council that bids for a new well had been sent out.

Rogers updated the council on water tower painting. He said the project should be completed with the next 45 days contingent on the weather. The contractor is sandblasting the interior and installing a new safety ladder this week.

The council went into closed session to discuss some personnel matters and adjourned at 6:03 p.m.