During the Public forum at the Monday, Sept. 18, meeting, the El Dorado Springs City Council heard Ed Adams ask the city to pay police officers more money and hire additional officers stating the town “has a lot of drugs.” He said he felt that the officers should be paid more than Nevada pays, which is $15 – $18 per hour. He said he would pay an additional tax to help fund the additional wages. Later in the meeting Adams asked when he would get an answer on the when the officers will be given a raise. Mayor Brad True said the budget would be worked on soon and it can be discussed then.

After the meeting City Manager Bruce Rogers told the Sun that the city could raise money through another general sales tax and the money dedicated to law enforcement. Rogers said that currently law enforcement is paid from general revenue. He said that the city has seven officers including the police chief. He said the city has a tight budget due to a $60,000 work comp increase among other things including revenue sources not growing.

“There’s no way to finance another officer with the current budget,” Rogers said.

All council members were present, True, Jim Luster, Nick Bland, Randy Bland and Jerry Baldwin and well as Rogers, City Clerk Lisa Allison and Office Clerk Sabrina Mallicoat.

Also in the public forum, Dan Wisser requested that the alley between his properties at 305 and 307 N. Main be vacated as he would like to put up a fence. Rogers said that Wisser would need to write up a petition and have it signed by all property owners affected as well as have the utilities checked for lines.

Jackson Tough, the executive director for the El Dorado Springs Chamber of Commerce, asked the city for the usual credit on utility bills for the Christmas lighting contest winners: $150 for the grand prize, $75 for 1st place, $50 for 2nd place and $25 for 3rd place. He also asked about blocking the street, using electricity and the Old Community Building on Parade Day, Saturday, Nov. 18.

Rogers said a petition to close Cherry Street between Hospital Road and A Street has been received with all property owners’ signatures. Rogers commented that the street was never put in when the area was developed. Utilities have not been checked on the property yet, but will be completed by the next meeting to determine if an easement will be required. Rogers will have an ordinance prepared for the next meeting.

The council passed on the first and second reading an ordinace to enable the City of El Dorado Springs, Missouri to join Show Me PACE, pursuant to sections 67.2800 to 67.2835 RSMO the Property Assessment Clean Energy Act, and stating the terms under which the City of El Dorado Springs will conduct activities as a member of such District. Rogers said that Economic Director Marge Vance spoke about the business financing opportunity at the last meeting. Vance has identified a potential business that might benefit from the program. Rogers reviewed the program and stated the City Attorney looked over the documents and saw no issues. Rogers said there is no cost or obligation to the city. PACE encourages the development, production and efficient use of clean energy and renewable energy as well as the installation of energy efficiency improvements to publicly and privately owned real property. The funding isn’t provided by any taxpayer money.

Rogers said he would have a draft of the budget at the next meeting.

Rogers said he’d had a pre-construction meeting with the contractor on the water tower painting. He said the 60 day contract begins on Sept. 25.

Rogers said that DNR did a site visit on the new well and has approved it. They recommend a depth of 1,000 – 1,100 ft with a casing depth of 500 – 550 ft. The engineer will calculate the pump size and send out bids. City crews will build the pump house.

Rogers said that bids will go out in the next two weeks for the labor side of the electric substation project. He also said the real estate tax lists have been received and Allison is working on updating the listing in the system. The personal property list has not been received from the county, yet.