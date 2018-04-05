During the public Forum segment of the El Dorado Springs City Council meeting on Monday, April 2, Glenda Baker discussed the city-wide clean-up scheduled for April 21. She said groups should meet by 9 a.m. at the El Dorado Springs Chamber of Commerce office. She said that more information about the clean – up can be obtained from Police Chief Shiereck or by calling the Chamber of Commerce office. She urges all the council members to get involved.

City Manager Bruce Rogers said they are really pushing for individuals to call in and get on the list for help in cleaning up.

All councilmen were present; Mayor Brad True, Jim Luster, Nick Bland, Randy Bland and Jerry Baldwin along with Rogers and Sabrina Mallicoat, utility billing clerk.

Ron Blaylock with WCA was present to propose a change in trash routes for a small section of the city. The proposed change will impact residential accounts between Fields and 54 Hwy and between Main Street and Allison Road. The proposal came after a new department of Transportation regulation was passed limiting drivers to only working 12 hours per day. Around 75-100 accounts will change from either Monday or Tuesday pick-ups to Friday. A list of affected accounts will be compiled and letters sent out to those addresses. The change will take place around the week of May 7, 2018.

The council approved a lease for baling of hay on three tracts of city property with Jesse Beaty and approved a lease with Eric Hackleman on one tract of land for row cropping.

The council approved a resolution for Land and Lot delinquent list for the years 2000 – 2017 and personal delinquent list for years 2013 – 2017.

During the City Manger report, Rogers said that the Community Garden group now has liability insurance and he believes they are ready to move forward with the project.

Rogers also said the city had sent out proposals for a lease purchase finance bid to fund the new well project, new back hoe for the water department and finish the other half of flooring for the mental heath building. Rogers said the new well came in around $425,000 – $450,000, the backhoe is estimated to be around $70,000 after trade-in and the flooring will run approximately $27,000 to finish. Bids will be opened toward end of the month and presented in early May.

During the Mayor/Council report, R Bland mentioned he had been approached about the property at the corner of Park and Joe Davis. He said there was no door on the property and there were tree limbs and trash all over the yard. Rogers said he been in contact with the code officer and also trying to coordinate help during city clean-up day.

Baldwin asked about the new blower/fan for the burn pile. Rogers said they were close to completing the air curtain destructor.