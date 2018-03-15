FIREARMS SALE RAISES MONEY FOR POLICE – The basketball court of the El Dorado Springs Civic Center was packed with “lookers” and bidders as the city auctioned 80 surplus guns on Thursday, March 8.

City Manager Bruce Rogers said he remembers writing bid card 246. Successful bidders paid an average of $233 per gun for a total of a little over $19,400. Rogers said the money would be placed in the Capital Improvement fund in a restricted account for the Police Department.

The guns came from several sources. Some had been seized by the police. Some were lost items and some were donated.

Auctioneer Shannon Mays donated her time and Bear Arms donated their time and equipment for background checks.