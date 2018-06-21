El Dorado Springs Chamber of Commerce President Travis Farran and Chamber Board Members Vicki Hillsman, Heather Brown and Eran Dawson and Chamber Member Glenda Baker addressed the El Dorado Springs City Council at their regular meeting on Monday, June 18, about continuing with the Director of Economic Development position. Farran asked what the city’s plans are if the position doesn’t continue. Hillsman reminded the council that El Dorado Springs is in competition with every other small and large town. Baker said that the three-year grant program is a very short period of time to get anything done. Brown mentioned that the recycling business and the beef jerky expansion were totally due to the economic developer. Dawson said she has had a very positive experience working with the economic developer in St. Clair County. They all commented on how important the position of Economic Developer is to the community.

Kaysinger Basin Regional Planning Committee Executive Director Kristi Pfleiderer was present and mentioned the grant program was a “try before you buy it” position and KBRPC is currently working on options.

The 50/50 grant will run out this year. It was for three years with KBRPC providing half of the Economic Director ‘s salary and El Dorado Springs, Stockton and the Cedar County Commission splitting the other half. The current economic director is leaving and Stockton has said that it is not interested in continuing with the program. According to Farran, the El Dorado Springs Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jack Tough has said that he felt that the Commission would be interested in continuing with the program.

Pfleiderer invited everyone to a coffee hosted by Kaysinger at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 21, at the Cedar County Health Complex in Stockton.

All Councilmen were present: Jim Luster, Nick Bland, Randy Bland and Jerry Baldwin. Also present were Mayor Brad True, City Manager Bruce Rogers and City Clerk Lisa Allison.

The Council approved the engagement of Envision Gym LLC to entertain at the Picnic for $50 on Friday, July 20. They also approved the engagement of Mark Collie for $6,000 for a 90 minute performance on Saturday, July 21.

The council awarded a bid in the amount $31,500 for two 15 ton commercial HVAC units for the Civic Center. The council approved on the first and second reading an ordinance vacating the 15 ft. alley running east and west between Block 3, Lot 21 and Block 4, Lot 22 of Cruces 1st South addition.

During his City Manager’s report, Rogesr said that the city was draining and painting the fish pond and re-staining the bandstand roof. He also said that the Lady Optimists are purchasing a four seat swing. It was ordered about a week ago with a 6-8 week lead time.