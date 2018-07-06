The City of El Dorado Springs is now able to take debit or credit cards for any transaction with the city except for deposits for room rental. The announcement was made at the Monday, July 2, city council meeting. City Clerk Lisa Allison mentioned that there is a convenience fee or those using a card – a minimum for $1.95 or 2.5% whichever is higher.

Council members Jim Luster and Jerry Baldwin were present as well as Mayor Brad True, City Manger Bruce Rogers and Allison, Councilmen Randy Bland and Nick Bland were absent.

During the public forum Madlynne Carothers reported that when she called an ambulance in April she felt the dispatcher had a attitude. She said the ambulance couldn’t find her address. She also said that when she moved form Woody’s trailer park to her current address in town, a neighbor wanted to purchase her shed. She said she didn’t want to sell it and he stole it. Carothers said the Sheriff’s office took a report and said he would get back to her, but never did.

The city approved the engagements of Kamber Cain with James and Alvan Reasoner, El Do Country Review and More, Circle S. Boys, Kassy Wynes, Abbey Waterworth, Emily Carver and Bentley Allison for performing at the 2018 Picnic. hey also approved the agreement for professional sound and lightning from MB Services for the Picnic.

During the City Manager’s report Rogers said the contract completion date on the water well is July 20 and it looks like it should be finished by then.

He said that the exterior electric work required by the city is complete at the new Pappy’s Restaurant building.

Rogers reminded everyone that fireworks are only allowed between the hours of 10 am and 10 p.m. on July 4 only.