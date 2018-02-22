The City of El Dorado Springs will auction 80 guns at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 8, in the Civic Center in downtown El Dorado Springs. City Manager Bruce Rogers said at the Monday, Feb. 19, City Council meeting that the firearms include handguns, rifles and shotguns. According to Rogers, Shannon Mays has agreed to donate her time as auctioneer and Bear Arms will donate their time to run background checks. Rogers mentioned that background checks are not required, but thought it was a good idea. Guns will be available for viewing at 4:30 p.m. with the auction at 5:30 p.m.

All councilmen were present for the regular meeting: Mayor Brad True, Jim Luster, Nick Bland, Randy Bland and Jerry Baldwin. Along with Rogers, City Clerk Lisa Allison was present as was Jon Cummins with KPM CPAs who presented the yearly audit.

Rogers said that the February basketball tournament at the Civic Center didn’t make as much money as last year and made less money than the January tournament. The January and February tournaments have been a yearly tradition in El Dorado Springs for ten years. The money made helps with the operating costs of the Civic Center. Rogers said it was becoming more difficult to hold tournaments because there were more tournaments available and a lot of teams are joining leagues which takes up most of their playing time

Cummins presented the audit which showed that the city is in good shape financially. He said the general fund had increased by $53,000 over last year. He did mention that the water fund was under performing and that the council needed to look at it.

The council voted to change the zoning classification from low-density residential to B-3 Highway Business zoning for lots, 298, 299, and the east half of lot 300, block 30, Cruces West Addition to the City of El Dorado Springs. The lots area on West Spring Street and owned by David and Janet Friar.

During the City Manager report, Rogers commented state law requires a report to the City Council of the number of homes with solar panels along with the total KW generating capacity. As of the end of 2017, there were two homes with solar power installed with a total generating capacity of 11.33 KW.

Rogers informed the Council a pre-construction meeting took place for the new water well and construction is scheduled to begin Monday, Feb. 26. A test hole will be drilled and then work will be delayed until test results are received.

Rogers mentioned that the ribbon cutting for the Solar Farm would be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 15. He also said the next community clean-up day is scheduled for Saturday, April 21, with bulky trash pick-up the next week.