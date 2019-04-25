We’re cleaning up El Dorado Springs and need YOUR help. The fourth annual “Clean-Up El Do” campaign is this Saturday. The local event coincides with the nationally recognized “Earth Day” event.

You, too, can organize a Spring City Clean Team. Volunteer teams average just 2-3 hours of work, but combined we make a huge difference in our community. Gather friends, family or groups from your office, church, organization or club to participate. We are also glad to pair individuals with a team too.

Volunteer teams will meet at the Chamber of Commerce office, 1303 S. Highway 32 (intersection Highway 32 and US Highway 54) at 9 AM on Saturday. Donuts, coffee, water and juice will be provided by Woods Supermarket. Missouri Department of Conservation will loan gloves and MODOT will provide safety vests and trash pickers/grapplers for the day.

From 9 am-1 pm light duty tires will also be accepted at the Chamber lot on April 27. Thanks to our recycling sponsors Bob & Glenda Baker, Fidelity Communications and the Twentieth Century Club the first four tires are free, tires 5-10 will be a $1 charge (less than half price), every tire thereafter is a $2 charge (that’s still less than our cost). Additional fees apply to larger tires. There will be a construction materials dumpster at the City Street & Maintenance Warehouse, 305 West Oak Street (at First Street).

Make sure all trash is curbside for city wide bulk trash pick up the week after clean-up (week of April 29). Bulk pick-up will be on your regularly scheduled trash pick-up day. No batteries, wet paint or Freon items accepted in bulk pick up.

Last year’s efforts were a huge success. Volunteer Spring City Clean Teams mobilized to impact miles of streets, sidewalks and properties, assisting community members with projects and tasks to make El Dorado Springs a cleaner community.

If you need clean-up assistance or would like to register your Spring City Clean Team please contact the Chamber of Commerce, (417) 876-4154 Monday through Friday 9 am-12 noon or email director@ElDoradoSpringsChamber.com for more information.