CITIZENS MEMORIAL HOSPITAL – celebrated the grand opening of the CMH El Dorado Springs Medical Center & Walk-In Clinic on Friday, Jan. 20. More than 120 community members and guests toured the facility during the open house. Fifteen employees work at the clinic.

El Dorado Springs Medical Center is open Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. The medical staff can provide care for the entire family with services including: family medicine; obstetrics; well-baby examinations, immunizations and injections, gynecological examinations for women, annual physicals for adults, X-rays, laboratory services, telehealth services, minor office procedures, preventative medicine, and disease management. Call 417-876-2118 to schedule an appointment.

The Walk-In Clinic is open daily from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. The medical staff can provide convenient and quick care for people of all ages who have a sudden illness or injury and who need to be treated right away. Examples of common ailments include cold, flu, ear infections, sore throat, cough, fevers, allergies, asthma, pneumonia, rashes/hives, urinary tract infections (UTI), insect bites, minor burns, simple lacerations, and fractures. No appointments are necessary.

Among those present for the ceremony and open house were: Front row from left; Jamie Carpenter-McCullick – El Dorado Springs Chamber Board, Toshua Barnes-McCormick – Chamber of Commerce Board President; Peggy Snodgrass – Assistant Executive Director of Chamber; Robert Ford Jr., M.D; Eran Dawson – Clinic Manager; Donald J. Babb – CMH CEO/Executive Director (with scissors); Jackson Tough – El Dorado Springs Chamber of Commerce Executive Director; Kelly McLemore, NP-C – Nurse Practitioner; Jenifer Webb, NP-C – Nurse Practitioner; Bethany Dhondt, D.O.

Second row: Jason Woods – Chamber of Commerce Board, Maranda Miner – Front Office Clerk; Lakyn Coleman – Front Office Clerk; Keri Barker, LPN; Anita Daniel, RN; Neale Johnson, DDS – CMH Board Member; Polly Floyd – Radiology Technologist; Brad Gregory – CMH Board Member; Michael Calhoun – CMH Administrative Director of Clinics; Melanie Farran – Shelter Insurance Agency; Chris Vickers – Administrator of CMH Community Springs Healthcare Facility; and

Bruce Rogers – El Dorado Springs City Manager. (photo courtesy of Citizens Memorial Hospital).