The Citizens Memorial Hospital and Health Care Foundation Boards of Directors and Donald J. Babb, Chief Executive Officer/Executive Director of CMH, invite you to celebrate the opening of the CMH El Dorado Springs Medical Center & Walk-In Clinic on Friday, Jan. 20. A ribbon cutting will be held at 11 a.m. and an open house will be held from 10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Community members are invited to meet the medical providers and staff, take a tour of the facility, register for door prizes and enjoy refreshments. The clinic is located next to CMH Community Springs Healthcare Facility at 322 E. Hospital Road, El Dorado Springs. Please RSVP to: http://conta.cc/2i62niQ or call 417-328-7245.

The clinic is staffed by board certified family medicine physicians Robert Ford Jr., M.D. (also at CMH Osceola Medical Center), and Bethany Dhondt, D.O. (also at CMH Humansville Family Medical Center), and family nurse practitioners Kelly McLemore, FNP-C, and Jenifer Webb, FNP-C. Donna Griffin, MSW, LCSW, is providing behavioral health counseling.

El Dorado Springs Medical Center

El Dorado Springs Medical Center is open Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. The medical staff can provide care for the entire family with services including: family medicine; obstetrics; well-baby examinations, immunizations and injections, gynecological examinations for women, annual physicals for adults, X-rays, laboratory services, telehealth services, minor office procedures, preventative medicine, and disease management. Call 417/876-2118 to schedule an appointment.

Walk-In Clinic

The Walk-In Clinic is open daily from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. The medical staff can provide convenient and quick care for people of all ages who have a sudden illness or injury and who need to be treated right away. Examples of common ailments include cold, flu, ear infections, sore throat, cough, fevers, allergies, asthma, pneumonia, rashes/hives, urinary tract infections (UTI), insect bites, minor burns, simple lacerations, and fractures. No appointments are necessary.

For additional information or to make an appointment, call CMH El Dorado Springs Medical Center & Walk-In Clinic, at 417/876-2118.