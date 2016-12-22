Citizens Memorial Hospital announces the opening of its new CMH El Dorado Springs Medical Center & Walk-In Clinic at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017. The clinic is located next to Community Springs Healthcare Facility at 322 E. Hospital Road, El Dorado Springs. An official ribbon cutting ceremony and open house will be announced at a later date.

The clinic will be staffed by board certified family medicine physicians Robert Ford Jr., M.D. (also at CMH Osceola Medical Center), and Bethany Dhondt, D.O. (also at CMH Humansville Family Medical Center), and family nurse practitioners Kelly McLemore, FNP-C, and Jenifer Webb, FNP-C. Donna Griffin, MSW, LCSW, will provide behavioral health counseling.

The El Dorado Springs Medical Center will be open Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. The medical staff can provide care for the entire family with services including: family medicine; obstetrics; well-baby examinations, immunizations and injections, gynecological examinations for women, annual physicals for adults, X-rays, laboratory services, telehealth services, minor office procedures, preventative medicine, and disease management. Call 417/876-2118 to schedule an appointment.

The Walk-In Clinic will be open daily from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. The medical staff can provide convenient and quick care for people of all ages who have a sudden illness or injury and who need to be treated right away. Examples of common ailments include cold, flu, ear infections, sore throat, cough, fevers, allergies, asthma, pneumonia, rashes/hives, urinary tract infections (UTI), insect bites, minor burns, simple lacerations and fractures. No appointments are necessary.

For additional information about the CMH El Dorado Springs Medical Center & Walk-In Clinic, call 417/876-2118.