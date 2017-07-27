At its 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 31, meeting in the El Dorado Springs Ambulance Barn, the Cedar County Ambulance District Board (CCAD) will have two proposals to consider for supplying ambulance service to Cedar County.

At the June meeting, Cedar County Memorial Hospital submitted a written proposal to take over as the district’s service provider. The board said it would consider that proposal at its July meeting.

In the just released CCAD agenda for the July 31 meeting, the board said it will also consider a proposal from Citizens Memorial Hospital, the district’s current service provider.

The agenda also lists new building plans under unfinished business.

Under new business, the board will consider building bid specs and the 2016 audit.