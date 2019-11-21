TEN YEARS IN THE RUNNING – 10 years ago, Bulldog Track Coach Brian Goatley got permission from the El Dorado Springs School Board to start a Cross Country team. Kevin McCoullough and Travis Farren helped pay for the new sport. This year, for the first time ever, the girls Bulldog Cross Country team placed in the top four at the just completed state meet and brought home a state trophy. And, Daelen Ackley placed first in the boys country race and set a new record time. The teams’ honors earned head coach Brian Goatley the title of Southwest Missouri Cross County Association Coach of the Year. He and his assistant, Amanda Obert hold the team trophy.