ON FIRE FOR 125 YEARS – State Representative Warren Love honored the El Dorado Springs Fire Department with a Resolution from the MO House of Representatives recognizing their 125 years of service during the department’s 125th birthday party at Fire Station #1 on Saturday, Dec. 16. Pictured are: (from left, standing) Dylan Steward, Jason Fick, Wyatt Brown, Rusty Norval, Fire Chief Owen Elliot, 4th generation firefighter Jonathan Schwalm, Kade Gerster, Rep. Love, Dave Taylor, Roger Floyd, Brandon Daniels, Ron Brown and James Edward; (kneeling, from left) Aaron Smith, Jarrod Schiereck and Assist. Fire Chief Bob Floyd. Not pictured are: J. R. Stroer. Tom Gough, Craig Carpenter, Trent Floyd, Austin Floyd, Bryan Cloyd, Chance Cyr, Ben Francis, Blake Cluck, Calvin Gish, Joe Trussell, Russ Hayes, Roger Hensley, Calvin Keith, Mike Steward, Scott Roe, Travis Burchett, Randy Schwalm and Josh Floyd.

The El Dorado Springs Volunteer fire Department was established by city ordinance on Dec. 19, 1892, under the name Mascot Hook and Ladder Co. By the way, Mascot was the name of this newspaper until 1895.