Kay Forest, president of the El Dorado Springs Community Foundation, presented $11,500 in grants to eight local organizations during the El Dorado Springs Chamber of Commerce meeting on Thursday, Jan.12.

•$5,000 for the El Dorado Springs R-II School projects including Chrome Books, wireless printer, document camera, tablets and update elementary and middle school libraries.

•$1,500 for El Dorado Springs Christian School projects including tablets and Bright Link system for classrooms.

•$500 for the Lighthouse Children’s Theatre for production costs.

•$1,000 for the Sidewalk Project – Phase II.

•$1,000 for ElDo Youth, Inc, to support operations.

..$500 for Nine Wonders Optimist Club for after-prom activities.

•$1,000 for the Wayside Inn Museum for building restoration.

There was also an individual donation for $1,000 for the Church of Christ Food Pantry.

The Community Foundation of the Ozarks began in 1973. The El Dorado Springs Community Foundation began in 2001 and since that time has given $130,000 in grants to local organizations for their projects. The El Dorado Springs Community Foundation has an endowment of $364,000. Market assets total $533,000. Money is raised for the Foundation from contributions and earnings.