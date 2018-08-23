Stockton and El Dorado Springs community foundations are offering up to $10,000 in grants to address health and wellness in Cedar County.

The grants are available to any 501(c)3 organization such as a church, school, city or county entity.

Any organization with an idea which will benefit the community’s health and wellness, and can collaborate with the city, county or local school system to achieve the goal, should apply for grant funding.

Applications will be accepted beginning Saturday, Sept. 1 through 11:59 p.m. Friday, Oct. 5, and applicants will be notified Thursday, Nov. 15.

To begin the process, go to https://www.grantinterface.com/process/Apply?urlkey=cfozarksgrants. Once on the page, scroll to the Republic Community Foundation summary. Then look for the third entry, Affiliate ROHI Grantmaking Program – Cedar County. Read the information and summary, and if interested click on the bar tagged LogOn/Create an Account to Apply.

Once an account has been created, individuals can begin the application process.

All work can be saved as the application process continues until it has been finished and submitted.

Applications for amounts between $1,000-$10,000 will be considered.

This grant for health and wellness is made possible by funds awarded by the MO Foundation for Health and the El Dorado Springs and Stockton community foundations. For more information, call Kay Forest in El Dorado Springs at (417) 321-4815 or Marilyn Ellis in Stockton at 276-7826.