DECA HOSTS VETERANS ASSEMBLY – The event started at 1:30 p.m.Friday, Nov. 10, in the High School gym with the Color Guard from VFW Post 257 posting the flags: Don Andrick, Brent Beckman, Tim Bartkoski and Bill Bishop. Alexis Tough, DECA president, welcomed the guests and the entire High School. The EHS band and Concert and Show choirs rendered the “Star Spangled Banner,” “America,” “We Honor You,” “The Unknown Soldier,” “Slute to America’s Finest” and “Taps.” Mindy Harper led the congregation in the Pledge to the Flag. Current military was introduced with indvidual students standing when the name was called holding a sheet if paper with the name and rank on it. The Guest Speaker was Leslie Ray. When guest first drove up to the west side of the school on Grand Street, they found that each of the assigned parking signs had been covered with a “Visitor Parking.”