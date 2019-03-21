We would like to express our immense gratitude to God for preserving the lives of our two precious sons, Tristan (6) and Phillip (3), last evening/night (Sunday)!

Yesterday I was cleaning the house and the boys desperately wanted to go outside because it was such a nice day. So in the afternoon I put their boots on, a coat on Phillip, (but Tristan didn’t want one because he’d be “too sweaty”), and said, “Where are we not going to go?”. To which they immediately replied, “The road, the ponds, and the bluffs!” and off they went to play.

About 30 minutes later I went to check on them and couldn’t hear or see them. So I started searching the woods, about 40 acres, behind our house along with mostly all of the nearby ponds. Two hours later Adam got back from work and started looking, too. Quickly we knew there was too much ground to cover. We live surrounded by 100s of acres of woods, with a river and bluffs a half-mile away. We also saw that the waters had risen everywhere because of recent storms.

Around that time our neighbors and families also started looking, and with the sun setting we knew we were in a race against time. So we called 911 to get search and rescue assistance.

Within the next couple of hours 300+ people (yes, 300+!) were involved and helping. Including, the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department; Emergency Medical Technicians from Nevada and Ft Scott; the VFD’s from Schell City, Walker, and Bronaugh; the Missouri Conservation; MO State Hwy Patrol; and the many, many neighbors in our community, and beyond.

Rescue efforts initially began with lots of teams on the ground splitting the geographic area into sections. (This geographic area includes 100s of acres of woods and 100s more partially flooded.) With the Osage River up, the severity of the situation increased. Drones with thermal imaging were put into action right away followed quickly by a search and rescue team on boats in the river.

Around two hours after the base had been set up the team on the boat made contact with the boys. (Around 10:30).

The boys had been lost and ended up near the river in a flooded area. They continued to walk with our two dogs in water until it was too deep to continue. They stopped on an “island” and were shivering uncontrollably (the temp was 35 degrees plus they were soaked). They had lain down and the dogs lay on top of them to keep them warm. The boys were cold, tired, and started falling asleep.

(They had been gone from the house 7 1/2 hours at this point). Phillip cried a lot and told Tristan he thought they were never going to get home. They both talked about how much they missed mommy and daddy and then Tristan prayed the Lord’s Prayer and they went to sleep.

The search and rescue team on the boat were calling out but the boys didn’t respond because they were sleeping, but the dogs did! They started barking and the boat followed the dog’s sound. The boys woke up and started yelling back to the team which successfully rescued Tristan and Phillip!

They brought them safely back to the boat staging area called Hog Slough where we were anxiously waiting. They had wrapped them in blankets and delivered them straight into our arms! (An amazing moment as parents, who searched for 7 hours with fears of what could have happened creeping in, to see their babies alive!)

The EMTs took such great care of them, checking for hypothermia and all their vitals! About 11:45 we brought the boys home, gave them a warm bath, fed them, and cuddled them to sleep.

Words can’t express just how deeply grateful we are for all of the Amazing people that came out! Thank you to Every.Single.One of you! To the people who did things that we weren’t even aware of and maybe still don’t know about! To the people who brought 4 wheelers and boats. But a Very Special thank you to the Sheriff’s Dept., the EMTs, and the Fire Departments that responded quickly, set up base, and did absolutely incredible work!!! They were efficient, diligent and expeditious. Without them, we wouldn’t have found the boys in the condition they were! They saved our babies lives.

Because of All of you wonderful people, the strong prayers, and mostly our great God our precious (& adventurous) children are now safe and sound at home, where they belong!

Please Share so all who had a hand and voice in this can know how thankful we are for them, and the important and life saving work they do! Thank you everyone for your kindness and love. These boys mean everything to us and we’re forever grateful.

Adam and Catherine Coleman

Schell City

Community rescues little boys

EXHAUSTED AND SAFE – Tristan (age 6) and Phillip ) age 3) finally safe at home in bed after their near death adventure.