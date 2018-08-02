DONATIONS EXCEED EXPECTATIONS – Donations to The Bright Futures El Dorado Springs Chapter “Fill the Truck” project anticipated collecting supplies for 10 Kindergarteners, and 10 first and second graders each. At the end of the collections period, July 10 – 30, the items filled back to school supply needs for 30 plus students K – 2 and included supplies for older student as well. The event was co-hosted by Harold Fugate and Fugate Ford Motors. Additional supplies will be distributed throughout the year.

If you want to contribute, the “School Supply Truck” will be available at Fugate’s through the end of Aug.

Pictured are Bright Futures Secretary Cheryl Cline, Ruby Parson with West Central Missouri Community Action Agency and Bill Norton with Fugate Motors.

Parson mentioned that the Ministerial Alliance contributed 70 backpacks to the project. She also said that the Back-to- School Fair is on Thursday, Aug, 2, from 10 – 2 at the First Baptist Church Family Life Center.

Parson estimated the contributed supplies at a value exceeding $1,000.