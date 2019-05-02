It’s time to turn that trash into cash. Participate in the Community Wide Yard Sale.

Clean out that closet, shed, attic and garage.

Sale addresses will be published in this newspaper and online at www.facebook.com/ElDoradoSpringsChamber the Wednesday of the sale week.

For more information or to register your sale please contact the Chamber of Commerce via email: director@ElDoradoSpringsChamber.com or call (417) 876-4154.

Sponsored by the City and the El Dorado Springs Chamber of Commerce.