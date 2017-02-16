The El Dorado Springs Bulldog Band is very excited to announce that the Board of Education approved the Proposal of New Uniforms at their Thursday night, Feb. 9, meeting. Band Director Jordan K. White was joined by Caleb Alexander, Cody Rutledge, Matthew Reddick and Alex Posey to present the current uniforms and new uniform concept to the Board. With 6-0 vote, the board approved the go ahead with the new uniforms and offered to pay $12,000 of the uniform bill, which is about half of the total cost of the new uniforms.

The Bulldog Band will announce various ways to contribute to this project in the upcoming week. Some ideas for how to help fund this project will be through a Corporate Sponsorship from the local businesses of ElDo, seeking donations from local organizations and individuals, selling our current uniforms, and other fundraiser items.

We hope that you will join us as we work to get these new uniforms for our growing Band program. We are beyond excited and ready to take on this challenge. Thank you all for your continued support of our program.

Jordan K. White, Director of Bands