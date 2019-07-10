The Bright Futures El Dorado Springs Chapter is ready to start the new school year.

Bright Futures is again helping to collect school supplies for West Central Community Action Agency. Our goal is to collect the following items that will be used in back to school backpacks for students.

Harold Fugate and Fugate Motors is partnering with Bright Futures to collect the supplies. If you would like to donate any school supplies, take them to Fugate Motors during regular business hours.

If you have any questions, please contact Dr. Theresa Christian, Assistant Superintendent, at tchristian@eldok12.org or 417-876-3112.

Item Needed Goal

10 pack –

Mechanical Pencils 110

Earbuds 115

Kleenex Boxes 100