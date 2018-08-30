The El Dorado Springs City Council, in its Monday, Aug. 27, meeting with all members present, approved a zoning change which will add a restaurant in a downtown church.

Members present were Mayor Brad True, Mayor Pro Tem Randy Bland and Council Members Jimmy Luster, Jerry Baldwin and Nick Bland.

Personnel present were Bruce Rogers, City Manager, and Lisa Allison, City Clerk.

During the reports and written communications, Rogers went over the June financials.

The council passed Bill No. 18-08, Ordinance 1912 o first and second reading, amending the law on the Rural Fire Protection program, keeping the city in line with the state law. Rogers commented that the state law was revised a few years ago on how to bill for response to a non-member incident. The City will mirror the state statute.

The charge to respond to a non-member fire will be $100 plus $500 per hour billed in quarter hour increments plus a bill for $75 for membership plus $65 prorated for a year of membership. If a non-member calls the fire department, before firemen are dispatched, he or she will be asked if the agree to the charges. Normal charges to join the El Dorado Springs fire district are a $75 one time fee plus $65 per year.

The council took up Bill No.. 18-09, Ord. 1913; changing the zoning on 220 North Main from R-1 to B-1. The Planning Commission met and recommended approval. The applicant, Jon DeClercq, was present and stated he was very excited for this to go through He said he is an executive chef and plans to open a restaurant that will serve simple lunches, be open by reservation only on Friday and Saturday nights and serve brunch on Sunday.

After the vote, DeClercq stood up and Mayor True recognized him. He asked if he could approach. He then shook hands with the mayor and each councilman as he thanked them for their vote.

The council took up Bill 18-10 Ord. 1914 fixing the 2018 tax levy and providing for collection thereof. Rogers reminded the Council the deadline to pass the tax levy is Aug. 31 and reviewed the steps required. The City does not receive information timely in order to pass the levy any earlier in the month. On a motion by Luster, seconded by N Bland, the Council voted unanimously to approve the ordinance on the first reading. And the second reading.

The total tax rate will be $1.0419 to produce projected tax revenue of $342,600. The incremental taxes will be general – .05848, $189,000; band – 0.1407. $48,000; recreation – 0.1000, $35,000; Park – 0.2164, $70,000.

During his City Manager’s report, Rogers informed the Council the Recreation and Street departments are working on mowing.

Rogers commented that the Lady Optimists decided on swings for the Lucien Carter Ball Park Complex and will spend $1,749 on the project with the City doing the installation. The swings will be located just east of the current playground equipment at the ballpark. Rogers wanted to express gratitude to the group on behalf of the City. Rogers indicated the Lady Optimists may want to add more equipment in the future.

Rogers updated the Council on the new well stating the filter was received and has been installed. There is a valve that the contractor needs to re-do and once finished, the well should be ready to go online. The City will install a connection for a backup generator that the utility department has. It is on a trailer and can be moved to any of three locations as needed.

Rogers stated the easements and waivers for the sidewalk project have been sent to the engineer and they have had them recorded and sent to the state. Once the state approves, the project will be ready for bid. Rogers stated it is still possible to see the work begin in 2018.

Rogers indicated budget work has begun and will be discussed at the next couple of Council meetings. Department heads will be available to discuss their requests.

Rogers said the Street Department has been putting cold mix on Elm and A Streets, however the oiler truck broke down and Aaron Smith is working on it. If there is any leftover mix, they plan to work on Golden St.

Rogers announced that with Lisa Allison’s resignation effective Jan. 4, 2019, the City has taken applications and the Council has conducted interviews (minus J Baldwin). Rogers stated that Kamaran “Kandi” Baldwin was selected, an offer was made and she accepted. All pre-employment requirements have been met and K Baldwin’s first day will be Sept. 19. She will work alongside Lisa Allison to learn the job.

J Baldwin announced he will resign from the Council due to his daughter being hired as the new City Clerk. J Baldwin stated he has enjoyed his time on the Council.

During the Mayor/Council report, True commented Kaysinger is in the process of hiring a new financial officer and True is involved in that selection process.

Luster asked Rogers to prepare a thank you letter to the Lady Optimists.