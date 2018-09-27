Council extends community garden contract

The El Dorado Springs City Council met in regular session at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 24, in City Hall. Members present were Mayor Brad True, Mayor Pro Tem Randy Bland and Council Member Nick Bland. Council Member Jim Luster was absent. Councilman Baldwin’s seat was vacant because he resigned so his daughter could take office.

Personnel present were Bruce Rogers, City Manager; Lisa Allison, City Clerk; Kandi Baldwin, City Clerk; Jarrod Schiereck, Police Chief; Bob Floyd, Fire Chief; Craig Carpenter, Assistant Fire Chief; Tom Cain, Utility Director; Riley Julian, Building & Grounds Director and Brian Koger, Street Superintendent.

Kenny Long was present from the media.

During the public forum, Glenda Baker, 222 W Fields, asked if the City had checked on a monthly bulky trash pick-up. Rogers is waiting to hear back on pricing. Baker also mentioned tall weeds in some ditches being a problem and knows it is the landowners responsibility, however it also causes issues with drainage.

Sharon Lansing and Carolyn West were present to discuss an extension of the community garden project land use agreement. West said the current agreement expires in November of 2019 and would like to extend it an additional two years. Lansing stated the group has received funds from the Cedar County Extension and will be able to have 12 raised beds built by Jill Chapman’s FFA class. If the City agrees to the extension, they will apply for a health and wellness grant.

After a brief discussion, on a motion by R Bland, seconded by N Bland, the Council voted unanimously to approve the extension. Bill No. 18-11, ordinance 1915; an ordinance amending appropriations in all funds of the City of El Dorado Springs, Missouri, was presented and read in full for the first reading.

Rogers stated this is a standard ordinance that is required at the end of the budget year to stay in state compliance. The Council voted unanimously to approve the ordinance on the first reading and on the second reading by title only.

Discussion of the proposed budget was next on the agenda and Schiereck began going over his budget request for the Police, Animal Control and Emergency Management budgets. Floyd then discussed the budget for the Fire Department. Cain reviewed requests for the Electric, Water, Water Project and Wastewater Departments. Julian highlighted needs for the Recreation, Park, Pool, Golf and Cemetery Departments. Koger covered the Street, Shop and Taxi Department budget requests.

Koger informed the Council he attended the transit conference last week and El Dorado Springs received a plaque for 2016-17 10% ridership growth.

Rogers then reviewed the overall Capital Improvement budget. Rogers also stated he was recommending a 1½% cost of living increase. Rogers mentioned he was contacted by Mark Koca, School Superintendent, regarding the possibility of sharing the cost of an additional officer to be used as a school resource officer. The City would be responsible for 25% of the cost and would have the use of the officer during the month of July and part of August. Another avenue the school is researching is using a security company.

The next meeting will be next week, October 1.

During his City Manager report, Rogers mentioned the bid opening for the sidewalk project will be Oct. 29.

Rogers informed the Council the swing set the Lady Optimists purchased has been installed.

Rogers stated Mary Luster with the Progress Club would like to talk with him about a piece of playground equipment and possibly re-doing the tennis courts.

Rogers commented the State will place a gas tax increase on the November ballot. If passed, this will increase the tax by 2½% per year for the next four years. This could mean approximately $60,000 a year more revenue for the City to spend on streets.

Rogers told the Council the oil distributor truck has been repaired, so the project on Elm and A Streets can be completed.

There were no comments during the Mayor/Council report.