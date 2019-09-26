The El Dorado Springs City Council met Monday, Sept. 16. Present were Mayor Pro-Tem Cory Gayman and council members Jim luster, Nick Bland and Nathan Murrell. City Manager Bruce Rogers was present, as were City Clerk Kandi Baldwin, Police Chief Jarrod Schiereck, Fire Chief Bob Floyd, Fire Captain JR Stroer, Street Superintendent Brian Koger, Building and Grounds Director Riley Julian and Utility Director Tom Cain.

Glenda Baker, 222 West Fields, commented that the new sidewalks look nice and it is very positive for our community. She mentioned that the other sidewalks in the community need to be cleaned and be in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Allen Hicks of 223 West Fields said he rides motorcycles and is concerned about people blowing grass out in the roadway. Hicks would like to see an ordinance that would make that illegal. His said the grass makes the roadway very slippery and dangerous to motorcyclists. Hicks said he had witnessed city employees blowing grass out onto the roadway. Gayman asked Rogers if the city could talk to employees to make sure they do not do that anymore. Rogers said he would.

Rogers gave copies of the proposed budget to the council of all the department head’s requests. Rogers said he recommended at 1.5% cost of living increase. Rogers said the health insurance increased 20% and work comp is rates are slowly decreasing. Lager rates are down 2%.

After each department head discussed the budget requests. Gayman asked, “Where do we go from here?” Rogers stated he will get the budget balanced and operating budget complete, then he will make a proposal to the council on his recommendations.

During the City Manager report, Rogers said he received a letter from rural fire member that was able to save $1,000 on his insurance premium due to being a rural fire member. The insurance company had questioned Chief Floyd about the department’s ability to supply water to fight fires to rural fire members. The insurance company indicated that the rural fire member would receive a $1,000 reduction to their annual homeowner premium as a result of the department capabilities.

Gayman asked if the city had received any councilman applications to replace the vacancy created by the resignation of Brad True. Rogers said there had been a couple.

Gayman mentioned he had been contacted by someone at the Chamber of Commerce about an ongoing dispute in the City Park. Gayman mentioned that anyone noticing anything in the Park that needs attention to contact the Police Department. Luster said he had also received a call with a compliant.

Rogers sad it is difficult to have police in the Park at all times. He said that Shawn Abel had complained that some young individuals were taking over the Park and someone had defecated under one of the picnic tables.

Roger said that Officer Brumfield checks doors every night he is on duty and if he sees anyone in the Park after hours, he will stop and have a conversation with them.

Luster is concerned about the inability to get applications for the Police Department openings. Luster also stated that the city needs to look into salaries for the officers. Murrell also mentioned maybe they need to relax the policy that police officers need to live within five miles of the Police Department. Gayman asked Rogers to get the pay schedule of officers in surrounding owns.