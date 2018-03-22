During the Monday, March 19, City Council meeting, the council signed Rekoil is play at the Street Dance on Wednesday, July 18, at a cost of $599 and Jimmy Fortune as the main entertainment on Friday, July 20, for a cost of $7,500. Fortune is a former member of the Statler Brothers.

All Councilmen were present; Mayor Brad True, Jim Luster, Nick Bland, Randy Bland and Jerry Baldwin. City Manager Bruce Rogers was present as was City Clerk Lisa Allison.

During the Public Forum, Glenda Baker mentioned that the next clean-up meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Monday, March 26, at the Chamber of Commerce office.

Mayor True signed a proclamation recognizing the 54 Cruisers Car Club on their 25th Anniversary. The council thanked them for their many contributions to the city. In the past 25 years the club has donated $16,395 to scholarships, $15,118 to Christmas Basket/Toy Drives in El Dorado, Stockton and Nevada, $2,370 in Fire/Disaster Relief, $10,460 toward Family Emergencies and $2,250 to civic groups and clubs. This year’s Car Show is Saturday, May 12.

The 54 Cruisers were recognized by the El Dorado Springs City Council for their civic and charitable efforts upon the occasion of their 25th Anniversary.

During the City Manager’s report, Rogers said the contractor took 4-5 days to drill to a depth of 1,050 ft on the new water well, Material gathered has been sent to the Department of Natural Resources and the geologists there will determine the required depth of the well casing. By ending at the depth of 1,050 ft, the volume of water was at approximately 1,000 gallons per minute.

The water sample has been sent off and it will take about six weeks to receive the results.

Rogers announced the bid opening for the hay ground/row crop lease will be Thursday, March 22; rural fire dues were due by March 15 and will cancelled if not paid by March 31; leaf pick-up week is April 16-20; bulky trash week is April 23-17 and the recent gun action brought in $19,475 for 80 guns with a cost of about $2,000.

During the Mayor/Council report, R. Bland mentioned he had someone asking about the properties on N. Allison Rd. by the curve that has 1⁄2 a trailer and several cars. He said they also asked about the property at the corner of Kirkpatrick and Walnut that has junk and a blue barrel on top of the house.

Rogers said he had talked to the code enforcement officer about the property at Kirkpatrick and Walnut.