Several items of city business were taken care of during the Monday, Jan 23, meeting of the El Dorado Springs City Council meeting. Present were City manager Bruce Rogers, Councilmen Mayor Brad True, Jim Luster, Nick Bland, Randy Bland and City Clerk Lisa Allison

The council passed a resolution appointing Ryan Hubbard as a member of the city board of adjustment.

They also passed a resolution assigning a portion of settlement proceeds from a Tracfone class action lawsuit to Missouri Municipal League to offset legal expenses. Rogers recommended the city the $1,373.28 or 5% of the $27,465.60 that is the city’s portion of the lawsuit.

During the Public Forum, Glenda Baker thanks the council as the properties at 114 and 119 West Fields which she a had commented on at a previous meeting were looking much better. Kimball Long asked when the “Christmas in the Park” decoration on the east entrance to the park would be taken down. Rogers said he would look into it.

Dwayne Wallen thanked the council and Rogers for changes in the building inspection process saying he felt the changes were productive.

Rogers said the basketball tournament for 3rd though 6th graders this past week netted $$4,068.10 minus concession costs. There is another tournament scheduled in February.

Rogers said that the city has received the application for the annual burn permit and the cost will be approximately $700-$750 per year. He said he and Aaron Smith are working on the cost for the air curtain destructor and think is can be done for approximately $5,000.

Rogers told the council that Terry Floyd with FCS Financial was making a donation to the city of $600 – $700. The money will purchase six chaise lounge chairs for the pool. Peggy Snodgrass at the Chamber of Commerce has discussed a possibly fundraiser to buy more lounge chairs or tables with umbrellas and chairs for the pool.

Roges said the city is looking for a summer creation director for the ball program.

R. Bland mentioned that a house on Main Street has a lot of inside furniture behind their house in an open shed. He said that now is an excellent time to work on that type of violation before grass season.

True mentioned that during a Kaysi nger Basin meeting a MoDot engineer was bragging about El Dorado Springs getting a second sidewalk grant and how well the citizens supported it by raising 1⁄2 of the city match.