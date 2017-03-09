The El Dorado Springs City Council voted on ordinances and resolutions at their regular meeting, Monday, March 6, which would allow Nathan Murrell of Bear Arms, 1301 S. Park, to erect an enclosed shooting range on the west side of his building.

All councilmen were present: Mayor Brad True, Jim Luster, Nick Bland, Randy Bland and Jerry Baldwin. City Manager Bruce Rogers and City Clerk Lisa Allison were also present.

Rogers discussed Murrell’s application for a zoning text amendment and conditional use permit for an indoor target range. Also include was a change to a current ordinance that prohibits the use of firearms with the exception of law enforcement within the city limits. All changes were passed unanimously.

Rogers said there had been some concern about noise. He played a recording made outside or a similar range, and the sound was barely noticeable.

The council passed an agreement to use the engineering firm of Allgeier Martin to provide engineering services for the substation replacement.

During the City Manager report, Rogers reported a concrete pad has been poured with a gazebo at the cemetery for the Cemetery Board to use during the holiday weekend at a cost of approximately $4,000. The Progress Club is donating $400 to the project and it will be used to purchase a roll down blind for 2 sides of the gazebo.

Rogers informed the Council that youth baseball and softball registration is scheduled for March 20 and 21 from 5-8 pm. Applications are being accepted for the Ruby Gayle Wilson pool trust fund through April 17.

Rogers commented that there were no applicants to run the summer ball program, so Walt Anderson will be in charge this year. The school Ag department will run the concession stand again this year at the ball fields.

Rogers updated the Council that the insurance company had Burns & McDonnell complete an independent estimate on the cost to replace the electrical substation and the estimate exceeded our policy limit. The environmental and salvage clean up both are separate so are not included in the replacement limit. Should there be new codes, the costs to upgrade is also separate from our policy limit.

Rogers stated Amazon.com has voluntarily decided to start collecting tax on online sales orders which will affect cities with a use tax. The City would have to put the issue on the ballot for voter approval. The Chamber is checking into it and Rogers stated the City will be looking at what position the Chamber takes. This tax levels the playing field for local merchants. The use tax would be the same rate as the sales tax.

Rogers said Picnic entertainment contracts have been received from Keith Anderson for Saturday night and the Darrin Morris Band and Blend for Friday night. The contracts are being reviewed.

Rogers gave an update on the new sidewalk project stating the contract has been signed, send back to Anderson Engineering and forwarded to MoDOT for their approval. Once MoDOT issues a notice to begin design, Anderson will be able to start survey work.