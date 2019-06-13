During the El Dorado Springs City Council meeting on Monday, June 3, the council voted to continue the Kaysinger Basin Director of Economic Development program. The last Economic Developer for Cedar County, Marge Vance, was paid by the City of El Dorado Springs, the Cedar County Commission, the City of Stockton and Kaysinger Basin. Kaysinger’s part was provided by grant money. This time the City of Stockton will not participate.

Sheridan Garman-Neeman, executive director for Kaysinger Basin Regional Planning Commission, attended the council meeting to request the city pass an ordinance approving a grant application to help fund the hiring of a new Economic Developer to partner with Cedar County and Kaysinger Basin. The position would be full time position (40 hours) with Kaysinger getting 1⁄2 the time (20 hours) and the city and the county getting 1⁄4 each (10 hours each.) The city and county would pay $10,000 each and Kaysinger would contribute $20,000 from grant money. The position is for two years.

Whereas the total is $40,000 a year, Garman – Neeman said the position would pay around $35,000. She also said Kaysinger would provide training and that the city would participate in the hiring process. Garman – Neeman also said she hoped to get more grant funding to make it go further than two years.

The council passed the ordinance approving the grant application.

Councilmen Nick Bland, Nathan Murrell and Cory Gayman along with Mayor Brad True were at the meeting. City Manager Bruce Rogers was present as was City Clerk Kandi Baldwin, and from the public Garman – Neeman, Glenda Baker and El Dorado Springs Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jack Tough. Councilman Jim Luster was absent.

Glenda Baker mentioned the house on the corner of Main and McCrary stating that it was violating every nuisance ordinance and wanted to know why nothing was being done about it. Rogers said the city could confiscate their property and hold it for 90 days. He also said that by state law the city is limited to fines up to $500.

Baker said it really looks bad and is embarrassing especially since the house is right at the city limits. Tough added that it sets a tempo of the city and asked if there were added punishments and higher fines. Rogers mentioned when they are fined, they straighten up for a while then go back to the way it was before the fine. Baker said there are six pages of nuisance ordinances and the city is not aggressive enough. Rogers said he would check with Police Chief Schiereck to see if they have been sited.

The council approved a resolution approving an agreement with MB Systems owned by Rick Braggs for sound and lighting for the Picnic.

They also approved a resolution agreement for the engagement of Kathryn Fergerson as well as Abbey Waterworth and Nick Sibley as entertainment for the Picnic.

Rogers mentioned water rates. Gayman asked if Rogers could provide a survey increase annually and possibly make other city’s information available. Rogers said that he will have a public hearing about water rates. (check with Spring City TV on June 13 to see and hear more information on water.) See a separate article on how to access Springs City TV on your computer.

During his City Manager Report, Rogers said he has talked to the Missouri Department of Conservation about turning the Nine Wonders into a recreation and fishing lake. It would be a cost share with the conservation of 75%. Rogers will meet with conservation on June 12.

Rogers stated that the two remaining reed beds for the sewer plant have been planted. He said that since 2009 the other beds have filled up about two feet. When the beds are cleaned out, the sludge can be used for garden compost if it is Class A. The reeds use the sewage as food.

Rogers mentioned the Electric Department is still cleaning up behind Pizza Hut due to the storm a couple of weeks ago that knocked down three poles.

Rogers said that a backhoe has been purchased through state contracts and has been delivered to the water department.

Baker mentioned the Community Garden looks great and commented how the FFA did a wonderful job with everything. (See Rogers’ discussion of nuisance ordinances at Spring City TV.)