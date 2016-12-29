CEDAR CO. OFFICIALS SWORN – On Tuesday, Cedar County Clerk Peggy Kenney administered the oath of office to five elected or re-elected county office holders who will take office Jan. 1. They are (from left) Nora Powell – coroner, James McCrary – sheriff, Charlotte Haden – public administrator, (AlTel) Bob Foster – southern associate commissioner and Don Boultinghouse – northern associate commissioner.

VERNON COUNTY OFFICIALS INSTALLED – Wednesday morning, Dec. 21, saw Vernon County Clerk Mike Buehler, not pictured, administer the oath of office to five newly elected county officials whose term of service begins Jan. 1. Holding their certification of election from the Missouri Secretary of State’s office are (from left): Everett Wolfe – southern district commissioner, Jason Mosher – sheriff, Cindy Thompson – northern district commissioner, Tammy Bond – public administrator and David Ferry – county coroner. Brent Banes, newly elected county treasurer/collector, will begin his term April 1 so his installation will be done in late March. The county assessor’s term begins on Sept. 1 so Cherie Roberts will take her oath in late August. Associate Circuit Judge Neal Quitno administered the oath of office to incoming circuit judge, David Munton, on Dec. 14. Photo by Johannes Brann, Nevada Daily Mail.