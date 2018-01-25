How can we work together?

The Cedar County Memorial Board of Trustees held a public forum at their meeting on Monday, Jan. 22, to hear concerns from the Stockton community about the limited resources available to them at the Cedar County Health Facility in Stockton. In short, the Stockton people were upset.

Present from Cedar County Memorial Hospital were CEO Jan Witt, Recording Secretary Terri Heitz, Interim Director of Finance Karen O’Neal, Board Attorney Bryan Breckinridge, CNO Rob Simon, Marketing Director Jeannie Hoagland, CEO Secretary/Human Resources Diana Pyle, Business Office Manger Angie McWilliams, Maintenance Department Manager Mike McWilliams and Board Members Judy Renn, Johnny Walker, Carla Griffin and Julia Phillips. Board Member Jan Neale was absent.

Seventeen people attended the Public Forum including all three Cedar County Commissioners – Presiding Commissioner Marlon Collins, Northern Commissioner Don Boultinghouse and Southern Commission Robert Foster; Cedar County Director of Economic Development Marge Vance, Stockton Mayor Mary Norell, Judy Brumback, Joe Burl Phillips, Cedar County Clerk Peggy Kenney, Ladenna Bough, Jenean Ehlers, Environmental Public Health Specialist with the Mo Department of Health and Senior Services Russell Lilly and Environmental Public Health Specialist for the Missouri SW District Edith Todd.

Several of the attendees addressed the board, expressing their concern about services no longer being available five days a week in Stockton.

Judy Brumback said, “We need a Health Department in Stockton.” She referred to having to travel to El Dorado Springs to get birth and death certificates.

Joe Phillips mentioned that since Cedar County Memorial Hospital was a tax supported institution, the people in Stockton were not getting “what we pay for.” He said that if the hospital didn’t supply a nurse or a doctor in Stockton, people wouldn’t come to the hospital in El Dorado Springs.

Marlons Collins said that when the Health Clinic began in Stockton it was full. He asked, ”What can we do to keep this thing open?”

Peggy Kenney said that County Health was needed. “What can we do?

Mary Norell said she was concerned about the people who can’t drive to El Dorado Springs. “How can we work together?” she asked.

Karen O’Neal pointed out that the Hospital is a Critical Access hospital and the clinics are Rural Health clinics.

She stated that the best scenario would be if the county owned County Health.

Witt said it would be nice if the county would support the hospital.

She went on the say the Cedar County is the smallest of five counties that have more than one health location. She also mentioned that the hospital had offered the downstairs of the Stockton Health Complex to the Cedar County Ambulance, but were turned down.

A meeting will be set up to discuss ideas and ways to move forward that will benefit Cedar County and Cedar County Memorial Hospital. Greater utilization of CCMH services by Cedar County residents will be a place to start.

O’Neal reported that the hospital’s net loss for Dec. 2017 was $155,026. The hospital has 215 days cash on hand.. The board approved accounts payable in the amount of $907,632.58.

Simon said the hospital still has five RN positions open. He mentioned the Time Critical Diagnosis (TCD) applications have been approved. The survey for the STROKE portion of the TCD is scheduled for June 19, 2018.

The board voted to rescind fees for that portion of the Public Meeting Room Policy that addresses charging a fee for the use of the classroom at both facilities.

Witt told the board that CCMH had conducted a hat, scarf and glove drive with proceeds going to the El Dorado Springs and Stockton public schools. Over 300 items were donated,

The board went into closed session. Returning from closed session the board announced they approved to provide extended reporting period coverage for Dr, Barbara Chilton.