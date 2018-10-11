Cedar County Commissioners and Sheriff James McCrary met with Larry Goldberg of Goldberg Group Architects, PC to discuss correcting the issues that made possible the prisoner escape that occurred Oct. 4.

On Monday, Oct. 8, the situation was reviewed and it was concluded that the return air system design was not secured sufficiently. Aluminum brackets and fasteners will be replaced with welded steel mounts. Goldberg Group Architects, PC will pay for the modifications to be done in all four jail pods.

Work on repairs and modifications will begin Monday, Oct. 15, and will be completed that week by Stockton Truck & Welding.