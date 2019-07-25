When the sun is shining and the weather is nice how could anyone be bored? It is a question that seems like fantasy but to some it is all too real.

“We become bored when our everyday lives become dull or monotonous or we don’t have goals,” said David Burton, county engagement specialist with University of Missouri Extension.

Research shows it is also possible to become bored when there is plenty to do but we do not have the energy or motivation to do it.

Feeling bored from time to time is common. The important thing is to be creative and innovative enough to help ourselves through the low points in our lives.

As humans grow older, they tend to have decreased physical and mental energy which may to boredom. People begin to think that they can no longer do some of the things that they have loved to do all our lives. As a result, aging increases vulnerability to boredom.

Interestingly, social activity does not necessarily relieve boredom. Boredom is not simply a desire for company.

To prevent extreme boredom in your life, Burton suggests trying to be creative and try new things or put prior experiences together with something new.

“The experience of being involved in creative activity satisfies people in ways that nothing else can. The act of creation enhances feelings of self-esteem and self-worth,” said Burton.

When was the last time you produced something original? Perhaps something as simple as a Christmas decoration or making a set of bookshelves. Then recall how you felt when it was accomplished.

“There is something about creating a unique product or idea that leaves people feeling good about themselves,” said Burton.

Most people probably know someone who faces each day as though it were a deadening burden or an oppression to be struggled through. Burton says we must not fall into the trap of assuming that our lives should consist only of doing what we do not like or do not want to do.

“Remaining active and interested can be a rewarding experience and prevent us from becoming bored with life,” said Burton. “Being successful in this area also requires us to think about our priorities and manage our time in a way that we can accomplish those priorities.”

Setting priorities and managing time better may also mean that we make some changes, adapt to some new ideas, and remain both physically and mentally active.

“For some, volunteering in the community might be a good answer. There is always a need somewhere in your community and summer is a great time to get started,” said Burton.

