Gov. Eric Greitens has set Aug. 8, 2017, as the date for a special election to fill the seat for the 28th District (portions of Benton, Cedar, Dallas, Hickory, Laclede, Pettis, Polk, and St. Clair counties) in the Missouri Senate. The seat became vacant upon the resignation of Senator Mike Parson, who was elected Missouri’s Lieutenant Governor on Nov. 8, 2016.