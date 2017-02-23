The deadline to register for the Municipal Election is March 8, 2017. If you are NOT registered, now is the time. Just bring with you something that proves you live in Cedar County. The County Clerk’s office will be open until 5 p.m. on that day for your convenience.

If you have missed voting in two General Elections you could need to register again. You may call the Voter Registrations Office at 417-276-6700 X 220 to see if you are currently registered. The election is April 4, 2017.