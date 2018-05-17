Local folklore alleges that bad happenings come in threes. Unfortunately, that held true this week for local drivers.

On Monday, May 7, Connie Davis, 79, of Schell City, was westbound on Hwy. Y four miles east of Harwood when the 2001 Mazda B3000 pickup she was driving ran off the right side of the roadway, according to the report by Trooper J. D. Leemasters, and overturned. Mrs. Davis was pronounced dead at Cox South by Dr. Adam Spuppy at 12:39 p.m. The report said she was not wearing a seatbelt.

On Wednesday, May 9, at 1:26 p.m. Cassandra R. Hocking. 26, was eastbound on Cedar County 02 Road in a 1999 Ford F150 pickup when she lost control of it on a section jog, exited the left side of the country road, overcorrected, overturned and returned to the roadway. The report by Trooper T. C. Baker, said she was not wearing a seatbelt. Mrs. Hocking was pronounced dead at the scene by Cedar County Coroner Nora Powell.

At 9:40 p.m. Wednesday, May 9, Ronald D. Hughes, 64, was westbound on Hwy. 54, .2 mile east of Dederick pulling a large stock trailer with his 2002 Ford F350 when he met an eastbound 2001 Dodge 2500 driven by Randy S. Cooper, 61, Stockton, pulling a small horse trailer. According to the report by Cpl. J. Wilde of the Highway Patrol, the horse trailer became unhooked from the Cooper pickup and traveled into the oncoming lane of traffic. The Hughes truck struck the horse trailer which rolled over the Hughes truck and was wedged between the Hughes truck and the stock trailer it was towing.

The Hughes truck and both trailers slid off the roadway.

Mr. Hughes was pronounced dead at the scene by Vernon County Coroner David Ferry. The report said he was not wearing a seatbelt.