The El Dorado Springs DECA Chapter cordially invites you to the 22nd Annual Veterans Day Assembly in the High School Gym beginning at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10. There will be a reception to follow in the High School Library for our honored guests and community members.

DECA needs to update the list of those individuals from our community who are currently serving in one of our nation’s military branches. If you have someone that needs to either be added or deleted from our current list, please contact Kristal Swopes at 417/876-3112 Ext. 241.

Due to the current construction project that is underway on campus, parking and entry into the building will be limited to the South entrance (near the Middle School Gym) and the West entrance (at the High School Office). We apologize for any inconvenience and hope that you will join us on this special day as we honor our veterans and those who are currently serving.